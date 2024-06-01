Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.42-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

A opened at $130.41 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.