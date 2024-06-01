AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 14.6% in May

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,511. The firm has a market cap of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 369.24%.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 49.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.