Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 16.5% in May

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 298,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.40. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.