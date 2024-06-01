aelf (ELF) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. aelf has a market capitalization of $372.03 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

