Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.