Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Adyen Stock Up 0.5 %

Adyen stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

