Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Adyen Stock Up 0.5 %
Adyen stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.
Adyen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.