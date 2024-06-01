Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.76. 7,487,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.70 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

