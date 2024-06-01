Adero Partners LLC Purchases 77 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $963.26. The company had a trading volume of 770,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,026.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

