Adero Partners LLC Purchases 114,222 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 12.7% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $149,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 184,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,296,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 472,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 582,402 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

