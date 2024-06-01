Adero Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adero Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. 219,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

