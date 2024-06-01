Adero Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 598,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.