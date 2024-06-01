Adero Partners LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

