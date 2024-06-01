Adero Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,794. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

