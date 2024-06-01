Adero Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.74. 896,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

