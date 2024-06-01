Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $115.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

