Adams Wealth Management Takes $441,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. 1,825,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.