Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.29. 395,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,254. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

