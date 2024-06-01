Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 375 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

