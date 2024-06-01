Adams Wealth Management Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.51. 166,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

