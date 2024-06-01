Adams Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 45,133.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Atkore by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Atkore Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,328. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,506.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,506.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,486. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

