Adams Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 339,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 262,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 695,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,418. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

