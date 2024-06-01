Adams Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. 3,589,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,300. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.