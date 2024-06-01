Adams Wealth Management Acquires 2,387 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management owned about 1.10% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 386.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 210,005 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,332,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CLOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,987. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.