Acala Token Price Tops $0.10 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $98.29 million and $2.56 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,687.71 or 0.99989919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00114836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10298827 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,724,104.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.