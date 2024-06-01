Aby J. Mathew Sells 517 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $11,260.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,559.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 253,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $988.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

