abrdn (LON:ABDN) Shares Down 3.2%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.95 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149.95 ($1.92). 5,536,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,680,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.85 ($1.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.92.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,918.54). In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,918.54). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £51,100 ($65,261.81). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

