Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 8,714 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,260,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,787.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 284,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

