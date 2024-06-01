abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 152,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,259. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

