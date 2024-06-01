Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $167.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

