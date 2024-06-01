8,501 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,893. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

