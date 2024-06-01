6,020 Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

