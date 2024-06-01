4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,462.36

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,462.36 ($69.76) and traded as high as GBX 6,440 ($82.25). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 6,390 ($81.61), with a volume of 38,763 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,365 ($94.06) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 4imprint Group

4imprint Group Trading Up 1.6 %

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,285.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,467.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,897.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4imprint Group

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($79.31), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($404,324.14). Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.