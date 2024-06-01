4,773 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 20,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,742. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

