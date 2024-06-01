419 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $127.46 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

