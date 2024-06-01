32,144 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

