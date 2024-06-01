3,095 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 188,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

