29,073 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,120,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

