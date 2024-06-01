28,765 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 347,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

