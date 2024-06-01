2,600 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,117,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

