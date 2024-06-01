225,158 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000. Manulife Financial comprises 2.1% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

