19,845 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Shell accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $72.78. 3,739,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

