19,605 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

