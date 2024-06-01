13,600 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 12,261,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,670,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of -347.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

