13,578 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 104,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 69,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

