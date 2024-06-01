11,800 Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Purchased by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.75 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

