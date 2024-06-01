1,100 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.
3M Trading Up 2.0 %
MMM opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
