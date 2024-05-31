ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 424,460 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

