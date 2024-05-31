Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Scotiabank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of ZS traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

