Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.89. 7,032,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -176.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

