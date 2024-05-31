Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $11.51 on Friday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

